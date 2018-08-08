Other ‘Justice League’ Characters Won’t Appear in ‘Aquaman’

Aquaman will be the only member of the Justice League to appear in his standalone underwater adventure.

With James Wan‘s film set for release in December, Jason Momoa‘s hero will be swimming solo without any crutch from the likes of Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Cyborg or The Flash. In directing Aquaman, it was important to Wan to establish the character and his world in a fashion which isolates it from the rest of the DC Comics world established on the big screen, thus far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wanted to keep the story to the world of Aquaman and not have to worry about what other characters are doing in their films and how that would affect us,” Wan told EW. “I just thought the simplest way was to keep it clean — keep it simple and let it be an Aquaman story.”

As a matter of fact, it was important to Wan that he get the privilege of introducing Atlantis to the big screen, which is why the underwater world was not featured in Justice League.

“I told them I understand and respect that it’s part of a bigger universe but at the end of the day I have to tell the story I want to tell, and I want to develop the character as well,” Wan said. “It was something the studio was respectful about … .in my movie he starts off one way and becomes very different by the end. It’s a classic hero’s journey. I equate our story to The Sword and the Stone, it’s a very Arthurian story about a journey to becoming king.”

While Aquaman will have been influenced by the characters he encountered during the DC ensemble flick, Momoa likens the outing to a simple weekend in the character’s life. While visiting the set of Aquaman in July of 2017, Wan explained why the character is best on his own to ComicBook.com.

“I feel like the good thing about having something that isn’t really established is I get the opportunity to kind of set the world, set the tone, and set the flavor for who this guy is, and the world that he lives in,” Wan said.

“That’s what we love about superheroes, right? We love that they represent the best part of who we want to be, right? What we strive for, and what we aspire to be. And I think what I liked most about this character, and actually what Jason Momoa brings to it, is the idea that this is a guy who’s kind of trapped between two worlds. He doesn’t feel like he belonged in the surface world, but he doesn’t feel like he belongs in the world of Atlantis as well, the underwater world,” Wan added.

Aquaman hits theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.