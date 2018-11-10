Aquaman: Ludi Lin Gives New Look At Murk

The last Aquaman trailer gave us a look at Murk in action, and now star Ludi Lin has given us a much better look at his armor and weaponry.

As we saw in the New York Comic Con trailer for Aquaman, in the movie Murk is wearing heavy-duty Atlantean armor and his face is completely covered by his helmet and visor. That’s a bit different than his comics incarnation, which isn’t nearly as sleek and modern looking. This Murk also appears to have both of his hands as opposed to the comics version, who sports a blade in place of his right hand.

While he doesn’t have a blade for a hand, Lin’s version is sporting a deadly blade in this image, and maybe by film’s end he’ll have it attached to his hand instead of wielding it in his hand. Guess we’ll have to wait and see, but despite it being different from the comics the armor looks cool in motion, and we’re game for seeing more.

“Fresh Off The presses. Aquaman is making a splash in China. Atlantis X The Middle Kingdom. No Boat needed. @crazyrichasians’ @henrygolding has a lot to celebrate. Check out his movie @asimplefavor. This is only his second movie after working on #CrazyRichAsians. Director @jonmchu recommended Henry to #ASimpleFavor director @paulfeig. And Henry will reunite with Paul again. He will be starring along side Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke in the new film Last Christmas written by Emma Thomas and directed by Paul. Congrats Henry. #invAZN”

You can check out the photo above.

In the comics, Murk is a faithful but curmudgeonly soldier in the Atlantean Army who rises to high rank due to this steadfast service. He eventually becomes an ally to Arthur, Mera, and the Throne for some time, though in the books he makes it clear he serves the throne, not Arthur himself. That’s what leads him to stab Arthur when Corum Rath takes over the throne, though it is revealed that was a ploy by Murk to keep Arthur alive after Rath ordered him dead.

Power Rangers fans know that Lin played the Black Ranger Zack in the reboot, which developed a cult following despite not performing as well as the studio hoped at the box office. The cast is especially well-liked, and now that Hasbro has announced they do have movie plans, some are hoping they will choose to do a sequel to the same universe as opposed to a complete and total reboot.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.