Aquaman and Mera Stand Tall in Gorgeous New Movie Poster

Is there a better way to start off Thursday morning than with a gorgeous new Aquaman poster? No, there is not, and luckily Jason Momoa happily obliged.

Momoa revealed a beautiful new poster featuring his classic costume Aquaman next to Amber Heard’s Mera as both stand in the ocean they call home. The colors are right in line with the recent series of character posters, leaning into the bright and vivid colors from the comics, and we’re definitely fans.

Momoa also took a second to tease just how amazed fans will be when they really see Mera in action when the movie hits. The caption reads “Me and bae AKA Movie boo😜😜😍😍if u think I’m a badass wait till u see Mera in action. @amberheard @aquamanmovie #beatemupbae #notthebordeaux #bonnieandclyde #couplesgoals #aquaman #mera DEC 21. Cheeeehuuuuu Aloha j.”

While Aquaman and Mera will have an attraction towards each other, Producer Peter Safran wouldn’t necessarily say their interactions fall in the love story category.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call it in this movie a love story,” Safran said. “It’s very much in the vein of Indiana Jones. James wanted to tell this swashbuckling, fun, quest movie. It’s a great time for everybody to see. So, the relationship is a little bit Michael Douglas-Kathleen Turner in Romancing the Stone, which is ultimately a romantic action movie. But, I wouldn’t say it’s actually a romance.”

The same goes for Heard, who loves the more modern take on their relationship that director James Wan decided to take.

“That’s the thing, I know what you mean,” Heard said. “He is really hard to look at, you know? We all know that. But you know, the thing I really like about this is I feel it has a more modern approach, I think, to what would otherwise be a more classic superhero formula. This is very much a story where they are equal partners. Because they come from different worlds, their strengths are very different.”

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.