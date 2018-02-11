‘Aquaman’ Movie Might Include Orange And Green Costume

DC fans are currently waiting with bated breath for the first teaser for Aquaman. And while there’s no telling when that could arrive, a new tweet hints at one interesting component of it.

The Twitter account @AquamanShrine recently shared a new rumor, which would reveal what costume Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) wears in the upcoming film. According to a patron at Warner Bros’ licensing event, the Aquaman costume shown at that event is “exactly” like the orange and green one in the current run of comics.

Orange & green for Halloween? WB licensing event attendee says the AQUAMAN movie costume shown is “exactly” like the modern comics version! pic.twitter.com/9hhFJP6n7n — The Aquaman Shrine (@AquamanShrine) February 10, 2018

If this rumor is true, this certainly would provide an interesting angle for the Aquaman solo film, one that pretty drastically differs from Arthur’s appearance in Justice League. In a way, it would make sense considering the narrative of Justice League, which basically hints that Arthur borrowed his more monochromatic outfit from Mera (Amber Heard), and would need his own suit in his arc to take his place amongst Atlantean royalty.

“He’s not the king yet,” Momoa explained during Justice League‘s press tour. “He looks to Mera and he goes ‘I need to borrow something. I need you to do me a favor’ so that’s when she gives him the equipment.”

But in the meantime, Aquaman fans might end up taking this rumor with a small grain of salt, considering the DCEU’s history with speculated-about second costumes. Aside from the whole conundrum surrounding Superman’s black suit, one debunked rumor surrounding Justice League‘s release seemed to hint at Mera wearing a Siren-esque red costume.

At this moment, it’s almost too early to tell if Momoa’s version of Aquaman will sport these classic duds. But for those excited for the film (and those who are possibly a little confused by Arthur’s civilian ensemble), it’s certainly a theory worth keeping an eye on.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018.