Nicole Kidman Addresses the Batman vs. Aquaman Debate

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to the world of comic book movies, but it sounds like she has a specific preference between the two heroes she’s shared the screen with.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kidman was asked whether she prefers Aquaman or Batman. Kidman, who played Dr. Chase Meridian in Batman Forever and now plays Queen Atlanna in Aquaman, hinted that she feels obligated to say her more recent comic book role.

“Well, you have to be with the one you’re with now.” Kidman explained. “So I have to say Aquaman, right? I can’t be talking about an ex!”

Given what we know about Kidman’s role in Aquaman, it also isn’t hard to see why she would pick the latter hero. While it’s unclear exactly how much of the film Atlanna will play a role in, director James Wan has hinted that she gets to have some pretty awesome moments.

“Nicole and I have been wanting to work together for a while now and so when this project came along it just felt like, ‘Oh I’ve gotta give Nicole a shot,’” Wan told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “There’s no one more perfect to play the queen of Atlantis but, Nicole Kidman, she literally was at the top of my list and luckily we were able to get her to come play with us and I think she’s fantastic. She’s such a great actress and the gravitas and the emotion she brings to the film is just so valuable. And, yes, I’ve always wanted to see Nicole in a kick ass role as well just like has been brought up.”

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.