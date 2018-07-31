‘Aquaman’ Movie Motion Poster Released

Fans already think the upcoming Aquaman movie feels ripped from the pages of DC Comics, and a new motion poster is bringing that to life.

The film’s official social media accounts recently shared the motion poster, which showcases both the hand-drawn and live-action iterations of the film’s San Diego Comic-Con promo art. You can check it out below.

After the film made a standout appearance at SDCC – airing two trailers of new footage for convention attendees – the world is generally pretty eager to see what comes next. And while much of the film – including this poster – features a more colorful aesthetic, director James Wan has hinted that the film will explore the terrors of the deep.

“I didn’t set out to make a horror movie,” Wan told reporters during a set visit last year. “That’s not what this is about. It just so happens that you’re dealing in a world that is beautiful, magical, but at the same time, you know, scary as well. People are terrified of the ocean because they don’t know what’s down there. There’s all these creatures that live down in the ocean that are dangerous to humans.”

And either way, it sounds like the film’s take on Atlantis will be very detailed and precise, and will hopefully change the public perception around the film’s titular character.

“I feel like the good thing about having something that isn’t really established is I get the opportunity to kind of set the world, set the tone, and set the flavor for who this guy is, and the world that he lives in,” Wan added. “That’s what we love about superheroes, right? We love that they represent the best part of who we want to be, right? What we strive for, and what we aspire to be. And I think what I liked most about this character, and actually what Jason Momoa brings to it, is the idea that this is a guy who’s kind of trapped between two worlds. He doesn’t feel like he belonged in the surface world, but he doesn’t feel like he belongs in the world of Atlantis as well, the underwater world.”

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.