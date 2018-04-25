‘Aquaman’: CinemaCon 2018 Footage Description

Aquaman may still be months away from making its big-screen debut, but we now have a pretty awesome idea of what to expect.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on hand for Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon panel, where they screened a new teaser of footage for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film. He provided us a description of the footage that he saw, which you can check out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t believe your finally here,” someone says. The camera dives into the water. A ship soars through the water. A gladiator match seems to be coming. The ship enters Atlantis, with several ships ferrying in and out. The Ocean Master stands in the coliseum, rallying the crowd against his brother who will challenge him for the throne. Arthur trains on the beach. He’s younger and catches the quindent with his bare hands, just before his face. He lifts a submarine from the water. He kicks ass insode the sub. Above water, he tells Mera he is a “blood instrument” and he’s “damn good at it”. Mera begs Arthur to help so “millions of people” don’t die. Water crashes on land. Dafoe’s character tells him to go “deeper” to discover his Atlantean instincts, before being revealed in a leather-y black costume. Black Manta looks ripped from a comic, with glowing red eyes. A war between an army on foot underwater and men riding sharks ensues. The Ocean Master promises to bring the”wrath of seven seas.”

Hype for Aquaman is gradually building, with fans getting increasingly eager to see how the film carries on the legacy of the DCEU. And while it’s unknown exactly when this footage – or another sort of official teaser – will be released to the public, according to Momoa, the wait for the film will be more than worth it.

“Surpassing Justice League, this moment in time is his call to become king.” Momoa told ComicBook.com last year. “The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother. There’s a big battle, and there’s an epic [fight]. It’s also a big road movie, because we travel all over the world. It’s got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It’s going to be this whole world you’ve never seen before. You’re going to see him start as this guy who probably rides bikes, works on cars. You get to see him this one way as kind of a dirty, dark, drunkard, and then turn into this regal king.”

Does this footage description get you hyped up for Aquaman? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.