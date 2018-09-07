‘Aquaman’ Movie Halloween Costumes Revealed

When Aquaman costumes come to Halloween stores around the country this year, they will apparently lean into the classic orange-and-green look of the comics, if a leaked image appearing on Reddit is any indication.

The costumes likely come from Rubie’s, a popular retailer whose seasonal costume inventory has already started circulating online, although since they come from a Reddit leak, the original source is anybody’s guess.

You can check out costumes based on Arthur/Aquaman and Mera here:

The comics-accurate costume is fun, but what’s arguably better is the truly absurd beard, eyebrows, and wig on the Aquaman costume.

While the green and orange look might not be Aquaman’s primary costume palette in the DC movies, using it for licensing and merchandising helps Warner Bros. avoid a pitfall that Disney fell into shortly after the release of Moana: A Halloween costume that featured Maui (Dwayne Johnson’s character from the film) as a bare chest with brown skin and tattoos from the film) was accused of cultural appropriation.

Since Jason Momoa has repeatedly discussed the cultural significance of the tattoos his character wears in Aquaman, it seems likely that similar controversy could have erupted if the Aquaman costume had embraced Momoa’s bare-chested look.

