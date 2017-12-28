New ‘Aquaman’ Image Released

Another look at Aquaman has been revealed in the form of a photo.

The standalone film starring Jason Momoa under the direction of James Wan previously released a photo of what appeared to be an angry Arthur Curry aboard a submarine or ship. The new photo may be a continuation of such a scene, as Momoa’s character is in the same setting, rocking the same fresh-out-of-water appearance.

Check out the photo from USA below.

“He really was this outsider and lived on the fringes of society,” Momoa told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interivew. “We talked about him just being raised with his father, this blue collar worker. His father was a lighthouse keeper, but I probably worked on oil rigs. I’d be underwater and I could just rip the rig off and just weld.”

Momoa says the Aquaman seen in Justice League is really just “a weekend in his life,” as the true evolution of the character is to be seen in the origin film.

“And that was when I was alone,” Momoa said. “There’s people that I would save, that I could save, and there’s people that I couldn’t. The human side of me is that heartbreak of he couldn’t save someone. Not knowing what to with these powers, he was a drinker. He’d just down that emotion. He couldn’t ever get that out.

“You’re going to see that I really wanted him to be that gruff thing, because he has to become king. If Justice League is like seeing him at his lowest, and not just his lowest, but this loneliness that I wanted about him, so when we get to Aquaman you know why he became that, and how he had been put in that lonely spot.”

Aquaman hits theaters December 21, 2018.