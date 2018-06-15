‘Aquaman’: First Look at Patrick Wilson as Orm Revealed

It’s an all-out tidal wave of Aquaman news today (see what I did there?) with EW releasing a wide variety of information and first look photos from DC’s next blockbuster.

After receiving the first glimpse of Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s Black Manta earlier this morning, the trade has just pulled back the curtain on the film’s true villain, the Ocean Master known as Orm, played by Patrick Wilson.

You can check out the first photo of Orm in the image below!

In the photo, Orm stands toe-to-toe with Aquaman, a.k.a. Arthur Curry. The tension between them comes from the fact that they’re half-brothers, both sharing the same mother, Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman).

Since Aquaman’s father is a human from the surface, Arthur finds himself belonging to both our world and Atlantis. Orm, on the other hand, sees the surface as a threat, and wants to wage war against all who live up here. This of course poses a problem between the two of them, and begins their rivalry.

It came as little surprise when Wilson landed the role of Orm, considering that James Wan is the director of the project. The duo have worked together on both of The Conjuring films, where Wilson starred alongside Vera Farmiga as Ed Warren.

Aquaman, directed by James Wan, is set to hit theaters on December 21.