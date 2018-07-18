‘Aquaman’ Movie Reveals First Look at Giant Sea Dragon

With the Aquaman trailer drop at San Diego Comic-Con just around the corner, Warner Bros. has revealed the first close-up look at the sea dragon from the film.

The image reveals one of the sea dragons that are used as steeds by the people of Xebel, one of the second underwater kingdoms of Atlantis. The kingdom is led by King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), and Mera (Amber Heard) is one of the kingdom’s warriors.

The sea dragon is the Aquaman movie version of the giant seahorse that Aquaman used to ride around on in the Super Friends cartoon.

“The idea was to turn on its head the idea of Aquaman riding a seahorse, take something for which he was mocked and turn it into something terrifying and impressive,” producer Peter Safran tells Entertainment Weekly. “He’s a Xebellian creature but I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw Arthur (Jason Momoa) on one at some point…”

The sea dragons are said to be both very strong and very fast but no, they don’t breath fire.

During a press visit to the Aquaman set, DC Films revealed the main quest that Arthur will be going on in his first solo film.

“Aquaman goes on this quest to find out where the true trident, the king’s trident, is,” Aquaman’s unit publicist Ernie Malik said. The Quindent Aquaman used in Justice League is “not this trident, the dead king’s trident, which is really the trident you want. With this trident, you can control the whole ocean, everything. But only a true king can wield it in their culture.”

Here’s how the entire arc is described by the film’s first official synopsis:

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

Fans will get to see Aquaman in action when the Aquaman trailer releases at Comic-Con International: San Diego this weekend.

Aquaman opens on December 21st.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.