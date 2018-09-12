‘Aquaman’ Movie Shark-Riding Action Figures Revealed

Saddle up, kids! It’s time to play with Aquaman and Vulko, who ride their sharks into combat.

A first look at some Aquaman movie toys, rumored to be hitting stores in early October, gives audiences a look at both the title hero and his mentor Vulko, along with their saddle-wearing hammerhead and great white sharks.

As with most of the toys and merchandise to come out of Aquaman so far, the action figures seem to lean into his traditional orange-and-green look rather than the more subdued color palette of Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League movies. Exactly how much of Aquaman features his already-seen DC films look versus what sports the gold and green is not yet known.

One handy byproduct of the decision, as we noted in a recent story on Halloween costumes, is that use of the orange scale armor avoids accusations of cultural appropriation. Since Jason Momoa helped the filmmakers develop tattoos that incorporated elements of Hawaiian and Pacific Islands culture, recreation of those images could run afoul of the very groups Warner Bros. hopes to represent. This happened when Disney had to remove a Moana costume from stores due to similar concerns over a Maui body-suit that recreated his tattoos as well as his skin color.

You can check the toys out below.

The Aquaman toy line may benefit somewhat from the fact that, unlike Justice League, nobody is trying to keep the film’s antagonists under lock and key. For some fans, their first real look at Steppenwolf came from toys and merchandise, whereas Warners has prominently featured Ocean Master and Black Manta in marketing for the film.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Tempera Morrison, Djimon Hounsou, Willem Dafoe, and Nicole Kidman, Aquaman opens in theaters December 21.