‘Aquaman’ Movie Toy Reveals New Look at the Trench Monsters

Aquaman is about to make a tidal wave splash at San Diego Comic-Con, and the merchandise revealed for the film on the SDCC floor has given us our best look yet at the Trench monsters!

We got our first detailed look at The Trench thanks ot a recent magazine cover spread for Aquaman, but the images of this toy figure make the details of the creature design all the more clear. While director James Wan is sticking close ot the comic book inspirations for The Trench, he’s also taken a few liberties with the movie design. That includes changing the bulbous head and big alien eyes to something that more resembles the deep-sea angler fish, complete with the smaller, translucent eye design and needle-like teeth.

In the comics, The Trench appeared in DC Comics’ 2011 “New 52” reboot of Aquaman. There’s actually former humanoids of ancient Atlantis, but when the kingdom first sank into the ocean, it was broken up into seven pieces. Three of those pieces would go on to be the underwater kingdoms: The main city of Atlantis is where Aquaman resides, but there is also the penal colony of Xebel, which is located in the Bermuda Triangle, and the final surviving part of Atlantis, which sank deep beneath the Ocean floor and was seemingly lost. However, whereas other Atlanteans evolved to survive underwater, The Atlanteans lost in The Trench were mutated into monsters that could survive in the deepest, darkest part of the sea. The Trench eventually find their way out of the depths and up to the surface, where they attack people on or near the see, consuming all they find like a swarm of locusts. In this Aquaman movie, the Trench could easily be a secret piece of Atlantean history that are known to the current king, Orm (Patrick Wilson), but secret from his half-brother, Arthur Curry / Aquaman.

Be on the lookout for the first Aquaman trailer on Saturday during Comic-Con 2018.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.