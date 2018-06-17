‘Aquaman’ Has Warner Bros. Producers Confident in DC Properties

Even though Aquaman is slated to hit theaters later this year, Warner Bros. has kept details and reactions to the film under lock and key. This may have had some fans worried, considering the recent struggles of DC films, but it sounds as though the producers and executives at WB are more than pleased with what they’ve got on their hands.

EW recently spoke to those involved with the film about their reactions. Everyone quoted in regards to Aquaman says that it’s an incredible feat, and that James Wan’s film is poised to get the DC Extended Universe back on the right track.

“James has done an incredible job with his team,” said Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich. “The film is taking you to a different place and imagining the underwater world in a way you haven’t seen before.”

Aquaman producer Peter Safran also sang the film’s praises. He sad that it has “got the great action you expect, it’s got a lot of great humor, it works on so many levels … it’s a testament to James’ unique vision. I think it’s an extraordinary step in DC Universe that sets it on the right path.”

Geoff Johns, former president of DC Entertainment who wrote spent years writing Aquaman comics, says that Wan’s vision is exactly what this character needs, citing bright colors and underwater sequences as some of the film’s strongest highlights.

“The underwater stuff has never been executed like this before,” Johns said. “The visual effects shots coming in are just beautiful. James can switch modes from horror to big bright colorful action to really emotional scenes. He’s so able to hit all these different genres.”

For fans that need to see something in order to believe it, you won’t have to wait much longer for the first footage of Aquaman to debut. Recent reports suggest that the first trailer for the movie will arrive sometime in the next few days. It’s likely that the studio wants to roll out the trailer theatrically with the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which is projected to dominate the global box office.

What do you think about these early Aquaman reactions? Are they enough to put your mind at ease? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments below!

Aquaman is directed by James Wan, and stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Willem Dafoe. The film is set to hit theaters on December 21st.