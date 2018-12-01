New ‘Aquaman’ Photos Released

Aquaman is making a big splash today with a slew of new photos, showing Arthur, Mera, Black Manta, and more from the anticipated James Wan film.

The new photos come courtesy of EW, with one of the first images showing Arthur (played by Jason Momoa) storming a submarine under attack by pirates. It looks like he forced his way through the wall of the sub, and we imagine the pirates onboard can’t breathe underwater like he can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second photo shows Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s Black Manta, looking at the prototype helmet that fans of the comics know so well. If you were concerned about the character not staying true to the comics, it looks like those fears can be put to rest.

The third photo reveals Arthur and Mera (played by Amber Heard) in regular clothes on the surface, with Mera holding a map. Where they’re going is unknown, but odds are they are searching for some ancient ruins related to Arthur’s legacy. After that, it’s time to meet Orm, who will be played by Patrick Wilson, followed by a group shot of Mera (in costume), Aquaman, and his mentor Vulko (played by Willem Dafoe. Director James Wan can also be seen framing the scene.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7462]

Nicole Kidman’s Queen Atlanna also makes an appearance, holding a young Arthur Curry, while Arthur’s father can be seen off to the left side, though we don’t see his face. After that, the new covers feature Aquaman front and center while the second cover features Atlanna, Mera, and a different shot of Arthur. The second cover also features a new look for Arthur, as well as costume shots of Atlanna and Mera.

You can check out all the photos in the gallery.

There’s plenty to process here, but all we know is we can’t wait to see the first trailer. Hopefully, that comes sooner than later.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Randall Park (Stephen Shin), Michael Beach (Jesse Kane), Ludi Lin (Murk) and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), and is directed by James Wan.

Aquaman is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on December 21, 2018.

Are you excited for DC’s Aquaman to hit the big screen? Let us know which image is your favorite in the comments!