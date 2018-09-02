‘Aquaman’ Reveals Official Movie Rating

It looks like Aquaman is ready to swim into theaters, and it will be doing so with some crude language. After all, the official rating for the DC Extended Universe flick has dropped, and Arthur Curry will definitely drop some choice language in the film.

So, fans can probably blame the superhero for the film’s PG-13 rating. Well, him and director James Wan.

Recently, the official site for Aquaman updated its home page to reveal its credits. As it turns out, the movie will be rated PG-13 for the reasons you’ve probably seen coming. The movie was rated such for its “sequences of sci-fi violent and action” as well as “language”.

So far, this rating hasn’t come as a big surprise to fans. The DCEU has capped all of its films thus far at PG-13, even Suicide Squad which many felt would get a R-rating. Now, Aquaman is continuing that trend with its action-packed rating, so the superhero flick won’t be too-too bloody.

For fans, this rating should not come as a shock given how Aquaman is presented in the DCEU. Thanks to Jason Momoa, the underwater hero has never been so approachable, so it makes sense his solo outing is open to audiences 13 and up. In fact, the actor has before said Aquaman is the hero you’d want to get a beer with, and his blue collar roots will be clearly seen in this new film.

“He’s definitely a blue collar man,” Momoa told Conan O’Brien during San Diego Comic Con.

“He’s raised by his father, he worked on bikes and trucks, and his dad was all-American. He’s definitely someone you can sit down and have a beer with. You can’t do that with Superman, you can’t do that with Batman. You can’t have a beer with Wonder Woman.”

Not quite sure what to expect from Aquaman? The film’s first synopsis has gone live already and breaks down its seaworthy arc: “From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

Aquaman opens in theaters on Dec. 21. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.