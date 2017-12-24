Patrick Wilson Describes His ‘Aquaman’ Character as “Complicated and Awesome”

Actor Patrick Wilson, who will play Orm the Ocean Master in the upcoming Aquaman movie, took some time out of his day to answer a few quick questions from fans on Twitter about his character and what it was like filming the next DC Extended Universe Film.

Of Orm, Wilson says that “He’s complicated. And awesome. I just want to do him justice.”

As many fans likely suspected, filming Aquaman‘s underwater scenes was a challenge.

“It was awesome and exhausting and worth every second of pain.” Wilson tweeted. “Can’t wait to show you guys. Actually, I can’t wait for [director James Wan] to show ME.”

Wilson also stated that he enjoyed working with Dolph Lundgren, who plays King Nereus of Xebel, a rival underwater kingdom to Atlantis, in Aquaman. “True gent. We ate many meals together…”

Wilson played Night Owl in Zack Snyder’s 2009 Watchmen movie and says his experience on Aquaman couldn’t have been more different.

“Everything was different,” he said. “Especially the costumes.”

In a previous interview, Wilson praised DC Films’ choice of directors, not just Wan for Aquaman but all-around.

“As they say, there are a lot of different ways to skin a cat,” Wilson explained. “Or to make a movie and a franchise. I can only speak on behalf of being an actor and having a relationship with the directors. As a fan, I sit back and see the choices that they make for directors and they are very strong, focused, individual directors and that takes confidence. It’s easy to hire someone that is just a yes man. And they’re certainly not, which is very exciting.”

Aquaman opens on December 21, 2018. Star Jason Momoa appears as Aquaman in Justice League, which is now playing in theaters.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam in 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.