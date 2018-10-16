‘Aquaman’ Gets Early Release Date in China

While audiences in North America won’t be seeing Jason Momoa‘s solo Aquaman movie until December 21st, the fans in China will be treated to the action a whole two weeks earlier.

According to a new report from Deadline, Warner Bros. has added several upcoming release dates to its China slate, which included a Crazy Rich Asians launch on November 30th. Additionally, the report revealed that Aquaman would be hitting theaters in the country on December 7th.

This means Aquaman‘s first release will take place in China during the first weekend of December. One week later, the international rollout for the film will begin, with the domestic release coming a week after that.

While this will be the first full movie focusing solely on Momoa’s underwater character, fans initially saw him in action in last year’s Justice League. During a visit to the Aquaman set, the actor revealed how his work with the rest of the Justice League cast affected his solo movie.

“I think everyone has really a lot of examples,” Momoa shared. “I mean, me and Cyborg are definitely very much watching out for each other in the sense that I don’t trust him and he doesn’t trust me. I think we learn a lot from each other, you know what I mean? Wonder Woman, she’s easy on the eyes, so I’m going to listen to her a little more [laughs]. Bruce, I like to just, you know, ‘I don’t really wanna hear it. I’ll do it, not because you said, but I’ll do it.’

“And Ezra [Miller], I mean, Flash, he’s great ’cause it’s just like a little brother. Which, in life, he is my little brother. We have a great time. I’ve known him for very many years. It’s a great dynamic and we’re all so different and so complimentary of each other, too, I think.”

Aquaman, directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, is set to hit theaters on December 21st.