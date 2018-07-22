‘Aquaman’ Comic-Con Panel Released Online

Warner Bros. Hall H presentation was one of the most anticipated events at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday due largely in part to the Aquaman portion of the panel. It was so eagerly anticipated that fans even camped out in line to ensure they’d get inside and now, for those who didn’t make it in or weren’t able to be at SDCC, the full Aquaman panel is now online.

Moderated by Aisha Tyler, the panel featured Aquaman director James Wan and stars of the upcoming DCEU film Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen. You can check out the roughly 17-minute panel on YouTube here.

In addition to the panel, fans got their first look at Aquaman trailer as well as a “secret” trailer of new footage during the overall Warner Bros. San Diego Comic-Con panel. Both videos gave fans amazing looks at Mera, Black Manta, Vulko, Ocean Master and Wan’s carefully created undersea kingdom, though the exclusive SDCC footage featured a tantalizing look of Momoa’s Arthur/Aquaman in his orange and green armor with proper trident — a look straight from the comics. As ComicBook.com was on hand, you can check out a full description of that footage here.

Outside of the special SDCC footage, the official trailer gave fans their first look at Black Manta’s (Abdul-Mateen) powers. While he’s not a metahuman per se, David Hyde created a high tech battle-suit that grants him enhanced strength, speed, and durability in addition being able to project optic blasts through his helmet, much like we saw in the trailer.

On a recent visit to the set of Aquaman, ComicBook.com sat down with Adbul-Mateen II to talk about the Black Manta costume and the preparation behind taking a role as archenemy to Aquaman.

“That thing is just badass, man,” Abdul-Matten II said. “We have our ideas about what the character’s going to be, and so I bring all of that stuff to it. But then you put that thing on, and you see yourself in the mirror, and all of a sudden, I’m 10 feet taller in that thing, and I feel like I could bust through a wall! I talked about wanting to run through walls, and just break s— in my meeting with Peter, when I auditioned for the job. And, I put on that suit, and everything’s just coming full circle.”

Fans will get to see Aquaman for themselves when the film hits theaters on December 21, 2018.

