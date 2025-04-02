DC’s Lanterns Casts Chris Coy as Mysterious New Character (Who May Be a Villain)

The Lanterns cast continues to expand, with Chris Coy signing on to portray Waylon Sanders, according to Deadline. The character is currently being described as either a lucky survivor or a nervous truck driver. The fact that Sanders’ backstory remains a mystery could point to the new character serving as a villain for the story. HBO and DC Studios are keeping many details connected to the show under wraps. Audiences will have to wait a bit more to find out if Waylon Sanders can be an ally to the protagonists of this story, or if Chris Coy has been hired to portray a threat in the television series created by Chris Mundy.

Lanterns will follow Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they make their way to our planet due to a major conspiracy that calls the attention of the titular organization. The Lanterns dedicate their lives to protecting the galaxy, and if something on Earth has popped up on their radar, it means that it’s too dangerous for humans to deal with it. Hal will also be a mentor to John over the course of this story. The seasoned warrior is recognized as one of the most popular Green Lanterns on the pages of DC Comics. Just like in the graphic novels that inspired the television series, it’s time for John Stewart to create his own legacy.

Before being cast as Waylon Sanders in Lanterns, Chris Coy was seen as Martin in a few episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC production based on the comic books where a deadly virus turns people into monsters gave Coy the platform he needed in order to move on towards bigger projects. The performer recently appeared as Wylie Dolliver in Lawmen: Bass Reeves. That miniseries also featured David Oyelowo and Lauren E. Banks. Chris Coy is joining the series that will set the tone of what HBO and DC Studios are trying to do in order for the DC brand to take over the prestige television landscape.

If Chris Coy’s character in Lanterns turns out to be an antagonist, he won’t be the only villain who will make Hal and John’s lives a living hell. Ulrich Thomsen will play Sinestro in the highly anticipated television series. DC fans are aware that the Yellow Lantern is one of the heroes’ biggest enemies in the comic books, so could Sinestro be connected to the conspiracy that will bring the Lanterns to a small town on Earth? Viewers will find out next year, when Lanterns is expected to premiere on HBO and Max. The fate of the universe could be at stake in the show that will feature James Hawes as the director of the first episode.

Lanterns is only one of the television series that DC Studios is currently working on. While Superman flies towards the big screen this summer, the studio will be hard at work focusing on the brand’s future when it comes to television. The second season of Peacemaker will allow John Cena to return to his role as the vigilante who will do whatever it takes to keep the peace. The new season of the show is expected to debut later this year, with the second season taking some time to explain why Peacemaker can exist in the new DC Universe.