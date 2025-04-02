McFarlane Toys DC: The Silver Age Figure Wave Drops Early

Wave 4 of the McFarlane Toys DC Direct Digital lineup was initially slated to launch on April 11th, but surprise, surprise! Pre-orders went live today, April 2nd. The wave includes DC: The Silver Age Two-Face, Superman, and Doctor Fate 7-inch scale figures, each bundled with a McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible. You can snag all three figures here at Entertainment Earth priced at $27.99 each while they last. If history serves, they won’t be available for long. Read on for additional details and direct links – including Amazon and GameStop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Direct Wave 4 Doctor Fate The Silver Age Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon / GameStop: This figure comes in the classic outfit and includes a display stand and digital code.

DC Direct Wave 4 Superman The Silver Age Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon / GameStop: This Superman The Silver Age figure comes in a classic outfit and includes 2x extra hands, a display stand, and digital code.

DC Direct Wave 4 Two-Face The Silver Age Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon / GameStop: This Two-Face figure comes in a classic outfit and includes a display stand, art card and digital code.

These DC Direct drops come as part of a busy slate for McFarlane Toys that has included a big DC Multiverse and Collector Edition release, a new Todd’s Mods wave, and a Superman and Supergirl Page Punchers wave in the last week alone. They also finally got around to releasing The Killing Joke Cover Recreations figure that was delayed back in February. However, they’re not done yet.

McFarlane has teased a new wave of figures inspired by the classic Super Friends animated series that will include Batman, Green Lantern, Lex Luthor, and Sinestro. Look for pre-orders to open up this Friday, April 4th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth.