‘Wonder Woman’ Composer Set to Score ‘Aquaman’

DC’s Aquaman is hoping to replicate the astounding success of last year’s Wonder Woman, in more ways than one.

According to Film Music Reporter, composer Rupert Gregson-Williams has been hired by Warner Bros. to score James Wan’s solo Aquaman film, the next installment of the stumbling DC Extended Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gregson-Williams will now become the second composer to score multiple films in the DCEU, following Hans Zimmer. Zimmer was credited as the composer for Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. Three years later, Zimmer teamed up with Junkie XL to create the music for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. That duo put together the main tune of the Wonder Woman theme that would be used to create the score for Gregson-Williams’ solo outing with Patty Jenkins.

Danny Elfman is the only other composer to work on the DCEU films, having taken over for Hans Zimmer on Justice League following Snyder’s departure as director.

In addition to Wonder Woman, Gregson-Williams has done plenty of notable work in the worlds of comedy and television. The composer scored films like The Do-Over, Zookeeper, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, and Grown Ups. He’s also worked on multiple critically acclaimed TV series, including Veep, The Crown, and The Alienist. There has been no word yet as to whether or not Gregson-Williams will be scoring Wonder Woman 2 as well.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman will be the first solo outing for the sea-based character. Jason Momoa’s alternate take on the character was one of the most talked-about parts of Justice League, and he will reprise the role heading into this film. Momoa is joined by Amber Heard (who also appeared in Justice League), Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman, Graham McTavish, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The film is set to hit theaters on December 21.

Are you looking forward to James Wan’s solo Aquaman? Will it be another step in the right direction for the DCEU? Let us know what you think in the comments below!