‘Aquaman’ Statue Provides New Detailed Look At Classic Costume

Aquaman is definitely embracing its comic book roots, and a new statue gives us our best look at the classic costume he’ll be wearing at some point during the film.

The new statue (via Reddit) features Jason Momoa’s take on Aquaman wearing the orange scale armor he rocks in the books, with the long hair and beard that Momoa has in the film. The armor is bright metallic orange just like in the comics, and while the gloves and boots are bright green they have received some modern style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The boots, in particular, are different, and the black pants show through underneath. In fact, the black pants is probably the biggest change from the green pants in the comics, but honestly, it looks quite good, so much so that we wouldn’t be surprised to see this look adopted into the comics sooner than later.

Aquaman’s belt is also thicker in this version, looking more like Batman’s more modern utility belts, but armor pieces attach to either side. To top it all of he is holding his classic trident.

You can check out the full image above.

As fans saw in the San Diego Comic-Con exclusive footage, Aquaman will at some point wear his classic suit, and it looks gorgeous. How he ends up in the suit remains to be seen, but we do know getting the Trident will be at least part of the overall plot.

DC Comics’ Geoff Johns recently spoke to ComicBook.com about how the classic suit made its way into the film, something fans weren’t sure would ever happen.

“Well James Wan you know he really picked out…he’s an amazing director and he said ‘I want to do Aquaman’, and he loves the classic Aquaman,” Johns said. “So the Sea Horses, the Ocean Master, ya know the orange chainmail, he wanted to do all of that. It was really, he was like ‘I want to see the iconic Aquaman’, and there’s, you can see there’s kind of more blonde in Jason’s hair even.”

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.”

Aquaman lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.