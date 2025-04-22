Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Set Photos Tease Logo

Set photos for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow tease our first look at the film’s potential logo. With Superman only a few months away, all eyes have started to turn toward the Man of Steel’s cousin, Supergirl. The adaptation of Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s DC comic book casts House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El. Fans have started to see Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set photos appear online, showing Alcock in costume and different views of the iconic “S” symbol. But now we get to see what the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow logo looks like.

David Krumholtz, who plays Kara Zor-El’s father in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, shared two behind-the-scenes set photos on social media. Both photos involve casting chairs, which call back memories of Marvel’s five-plus hour announcement for Avengers: Doomsday. The first photo has “Zor-El Cast” on the back, with the second photo featuring the Supergirl logo in question. However, it’s only has the House of El crest and the word “Supergirl” on it, so it’s missing the “Woman of Tomorrow” portion of the title. But since this photo comes directly from someone on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow production, we should assume that’s the logo DC Studios is going with for now. You can scroll through the photos below.

“Wrapped! Incredible experience working on #Supergirl with @millyalcock @emily_beecham Thanks, Craig Gillespie, Peter Safran & @jamesgunn and an absolutely incredible London based cast & crew! @dcofficial,” Krumholtz wrote on Instagram. He does note in the comments that this is just the logo being used for the chairs. There’s speculation that the film may change titles, similar to how Superman was originally titled Superman: Legacy.

There was some recent controversy with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow after Jason Momoa’s Lobo was spotted on set. What we thought were authentic photos of Momoa in Lobo body paint riding on his Spacehog motorbike were actually created using ChatGPT and AI. This just proves the lengths some people will go through to generate clicks and views for anything pertaining to the DC film. Especially when you consider Momoa and his previous role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. Momoa has switched from playing the King of Atlantis to portraying the Czarnian bounty hunter.

Jason Momoa revealed that he’s already completed his filming on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. He’s taken his love of motorcycles up a level by riding around London on a brand new, custom-made e-bike.

“What’s up everybody, I just wrapped Supergirl,” Momoa said with a grin from the seat of his new bike. His post included three videos in total, thanking the team at Specialized Bicycle Components, showing off the speed of his new bike, and celebrating his day off. Momoa was practically giddy as he rode through the streets of London, ending at a pub where he ordered two drinks, saying, “I can’t do anything once.”

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow opens in theaters on June 26, 2026.