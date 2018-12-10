New ‘Aquaman’ Clip Reveals Best Look yet at Terrifying Trench

Warner Bros. has released a new clip from Aquaman revealing the terrifying underwater race known as the Trench.

The clip shows Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) out at sea on a stormy night when the Trench attack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the clip above.

The Trench were created by Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis during their New 52 era run on Aquaman. Their comics revealed that a previously lost kingdom of Atlantis survived the cataclysm that sank the city into the sea. This kingdom evolved independently of the other two surviving kingdoms – the Atlantians and the Xebelians – within their home in a deep trench in the Atlantic ocean. While the Trench has its own king and queen, they follow whoever wields the Dead King’s Scepter, one of the seven weapons crafted by the Atlantean king Atlan to defeat his treacherous brother, Orin.

The Trench are known to be fierce and deadly creatures with enhanced physical abilities to compensate for their reduced mental capacity, not to mention razor-sharp teeth and a toxic secretion.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and follows Jason Momoa’s debut as Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wan discussed the importance of putting his own touch on Aquaman while also staying true to the foundation laid in Justice League.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious 7 and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious 7, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.

“So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Are you excited about Aquaman? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

Aquaman opens on December 21st.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.