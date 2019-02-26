‘Arrow’s Katherine McNamara Teases Blackstar’s Return

Arrow‘s milestone 150th episode airs Monday night on The CW, but while the episode is poised to feature a documentary-style take on Oliver Queen’s exploits as the Green Arrow, fans should keep their eyes open for another character — Blackstar.

Katherine McNamara, who plays the mysterious Blackstar/Maya in Arrow’s flash forward timeline, took to Twitter on Sunday to suggest that fans be on the lookout for the character’s return.

Tomorrow @CW_Arrow… #ARROW150❗️🏹 Keep a sharp lookout because you may just see a certain camo clad blonde haired bad ass make an appearance… #Blackstar ✴︎ pic.twitter.com/Qg34JTPh9H — Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) February 3, 2019

McNamara made her debut earlier this season as Maya, a tough streetfighter that may have mysterious ties to Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) in the Star City of the future. It’s a character that McNamara previously told E!News is very different than anything she’s played before.

“She’s a street fighter, so she’s a boxer in an underground fight club,” McNamara said. “She grew up in a very rough environment and is very much a product of that environment. So whereas Clary [her Shadowhunters character] was very much the hopeful optimist, Maya is very much the realist and one to punch first and ask questions later. She’s not one to be underestimated or messed with. Maya’s certainly kickass, I’ll tell you that much.”

While fans originally thought that Maya might be the new Green Arrow, it was recently revealed that the person under that hood is Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka), but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still plenty of secrets to uncover about Blackstar.

“I do have a lot of secrets up my sleeve that have been so graciously shared with me by the showrunner [Beth Schwartz] and by everyone else on Team Arrow,” McNamara says. “The biggest thing I can say is there’s a lot to come from this character, and there’s so much as an actor for me to mine out of it. And just like everyone at Arrow‘s been so welcoming, and it really has been a situation where I feel like I’m part of the family.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Arrow‘s 150th episode, “Emerald Archer”, below.

ARROW FILMS THEIR 150TH EPISODE AS A DOCUMENTARY ENTITLED “THE HOOD AND THE RISE OF VIGILANTES” NARRATED BY KELSEY GRAMMER

The 150th episode of “Arrow” showcases a documentary entitled “The Hood and the rise of vigilantism” starring Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), and the rest of Team Arrow. As a camera crew follows Oliver and team around to talk about their past as vigilantes and what the Green Arrow means to Star City, Oliver must also deal with William’s (guest star Jack Moore) return from boarding school as well as a new threat to the city. The episode will feature “documentary footage” captured by the BTS crew and interviews from those who have worked alongside the Green Arrow. The documentary is narrated by Kelsey Grammer.

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Black Lightning. “Emerald Archer” will debut on February 4.