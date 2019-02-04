‘Arrow’ Advance Review: “Emerald Archer” Is Everything An Anniversary Episode Should Be

Tonight, Arrow celebrates its 150th episode — and as it does, the series that launched The CW‘s interconnected DC Universe of superhero shows delivers one of its best episodes in years and a masterclass in how to do an anniversary episode.

The hundredth episode of Arrow — which aired during the “Invasion!” crossover — was somewhat controversial, since the demands of the crossover prevented the episode from touching on everything the fans might have liked to see.

For the record, ComicBook.com’s review loved the episode, praising Stephen Amell’s performance especially.

The criticisms of “Invasion!” apparently hit home, and The Flash managed to avoid airing its hundredth episode — “What’s Past is Prologue” — the week before “Elseworlds” this year. What they did not do was really revel in the characters’ history the way “Invasion!” did; Flash 100 drew criticism from fans for sidelinining most of the major characters in service of a story that almost exclusively centered on Barry and his daughter Nora.

With “Emerald Archer,” tonight’s episode of Arrow, they strike a great balance. The episode certainly has a lot of far-reaching implications for the future of the show, but as they do that, they parade a litany of guest stars that will pull at the heartstrings of longtime fans, give nearly every major season 7 character a moment or three to shine, and retains its sense of timing and urgency within the story of the season, feeling more current and significant to the plot than many anniversary episodes, which can feel disconnected from the ongoing storyline of a series and preoccupied with cramming in the nostalgia.

More than anything, it feels like the Arrow team understands the importance of big-number episodes to comic book fans, and is striving to make the episodes worthy of that anticipation and attention. Arrow has routinely done its best to make “big” episodes, whether it’s by number or by plot event, special to audiences. Sometimes, that comes with mixed results, as it can feel like you’re “trying too hard.” With “Emerald Archer,” it’s just right. The cast each get relatively little time, so while Stephen Amell clearly has the most screentime of anybody, it is not enough to make the whole thing fall on his shoulders a la “Invasion!” or Legends of Tomorrow‘s “Here I Go Again.” Everyone, though, is at home, enjoying themselves, the even the “big” moments of the episode feel breezy and fun. In some ways, it seems like Arrow has delivered one of its best episodes of the season by finding the things that work about its sister shows and pilfering them.

It would not be an Arrow standout without a great fight scene, and we do get one. Team Arrow is back in costume, facing off against a villain who feels a bit like Amazo or Super-Skrull; he has a crazy costume, an impressive arsenal, and a specific hangup with the team. Having really just the one action scene to handle, the capable Arrow stunt team delivered a fight that looks and feels a bit like the grimy, street-level version of the big fight against Thanos on Titan in Infinity War. You have a hulking, powerful baddie who is fighting off the heroes from all sides, but it works without feeling ridiculous or insulting to the heroes.

Give this one a watch — even if you are a bit behind, the mockumentary-style approach and the fact that so many of the characters are reconnecting for the first time in quite a while makes it not just an excellent episode, but a great jumping-on point.

Arrow airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday nights, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW.