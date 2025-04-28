7 Questions the Arrowverse Failed to Answer

For over a decade, the Arrowverse dominated the TV space, pumping out numerous shows and several massive crossovers. The quality could be hit or miss, with some shows, including heavy hitters like Arrow and The Flash, failing to be consistent, but the franchise should be looked back on fondly, especially because it fed DC fans at a time when the movie division just couldn’t get things right. However, earning good will doesn’t mean the Arrowverse wasn’t without some major faults. In fact, there are several mysteries that the franchise never solved before it went off the air at the beginning of 2023.

With the Arrowverse spanning six TV shows and a couple of web series, there’s a lot of content to sift through. That means there’s a lot of lore to keep track of, and that opens the door for inconsistencies and plot holes. Some questions stick out more than others, however.

Why Did the Reverse-Flash’s Face Keep Changing?

The first season of The Flash reveals that Harrison Wells isn’t who he says he is. He’s actually a man named Eobard Thawne from the future who dons the moniker Reverse-Flash. In order to keep up the ruse, Eobard kills Wells in the past and assumes his identity. Thwarting Eobard’s plans becomes Barry Allen’s mission in Season 1, and he gets some help in the form of Eddie Thawne, Eobard’s distant relative, who kills himself to erase the villain from the timeline.

While it’s a heroic and tragic moment, it ends up becoming a pretty confusing one because Reverse-Flash continues to don Wells’ face later in the series in addition to his own. Every so often, the Arrowverse would attempt to cover it up with lackluster explanations, but it’s clear it had more to do with which actor was available at the time rather than what was best for the story.

What Happened To Wildcat?

The Arrowverse rarely got to utilize the biggest DC heroes, so it would settle for C and even D-list ones when it came to filling smaller roles. One such example was Ted Grant, aka Wildcat, in Season 3 of Arrow. He was someone Laurel Lance sought out about a case she was working on, but he eventually became her trainer. The two grew close, and when the city needed heroes, Laurel brought the vigilante Wildcat out of retirement.

Wildcat took the streets and went toe-to-toe with Brick, a villain who was terrorizing The Glades. He held his own but ended up hurt pretty badly. Instead of revealing his fate, however, Arrow chose to drop the character. Creator Marc Guggenheim revealed on social media that Ted survived, but the show never confirmed that.

How Did Smallville‘s Superman Give Up His Powers?

The most ambitious thing the Arrowverse ever attempted was adapting the iconic Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline. The Anti-Monitor is looking to destroy the multiverse, so the franchise’s heroes have to travel to different universes and recruit the best of the best. One of their stops is the Earth from Smallville, where Tom Welling’s Clark Kent resides. However, the hero is in a very different place than he was at the end of Smallville.

When Lux Luthor from Supergirl’s universe confronts him, Clark reveals he’s given up his powers. It’s a major development and one that deserves an explanation because it’s hard to believe someone like Clark would willingly give up his way of defending the world. The only problem is that the Crisis crossover glosses over the choice, leaving any and all details up for interpretation.

Why Did the Justice League Never Come Together?

At the end of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, Barry Allen brings the most important remaining heroes to the Hall of Justice. He puts up a shrine for their fallen comrade, Oliver Queen, and announces the location as their future meeting place, even placing chairs with all of their logos on them. It’s clearly meant to be the start of the Arrowverse’s Justice League, but the team never gets to save the day again.

The start of the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause to any major crossover plans, and with the Arrowverse losing momentum in the years after, it was just never meant to be. However, in-universe, there were plenty of threats that called for the franchise’s heroes to come together, and there was never a good enough excuse for why they didn’t.

Where Did the Wonder Twins’ Monkey End Up?

In addition to forming the Justice League, the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths features a Wonder Twins tease. There’s an empty cage in the Hall of Justice with the name “Gleek” on it. For those unfamiliar with the Wonder Twins, Gleek is their monkey sidekick who helps them fight crime. He’s been a comics mainstay since the ’70s, and clearly, the Arrowverse had big plans for him.

The Wonder Twins and Gleek would likely have played a major role in the crossover that followed Crisis, but there’s no reference to the monkey after that initial one, and that makes him a massive mystery. Maybe James Gunn and Co. will set things right and bring the Wonder Twins into the fold of the new DC Universe.

Did Artemis Make It Off Lian Yu?

During Arrow Season 5, Oliver Queen, John Diggle, and Felicity Smoak know they need help to keep Star City safe. They recruit a new group of heroes, which includes Mister Terrific, Wild Dog, the new Black Canary, and Artemis. Everyone turns out to be a great fit except Artemis, who holds a grudge against Oliver. She eventually joins forces with Prometheus and helps him kidnap members of Team Arrow.

When Oliver arrives to save his friends on Lian Yu, his group comes across Artemis, who attempts to fight. She loses and is left in a cage while everyone goes after Prometheus. Of course, shortly after, Lian Yu explodes, leaving Artemis’ fate up in the air. It’s possible that a member of Team Arrow went back and freed her, but they were dealing with a bit of a time crunch, and it’s not like she was on the top of their priority list.

How Did Oliver Queen Survive His Fall After Losing to Ra’s al Ghul?

Arrow Season 3 sees Oliver Queen go up against one of DC’s most formidable bad guys, Ra’s al Ghul. To avoid putting lives in danger, he faces the villain alone and loses the fight pretty quickly. Ra’s stabs him and kicks him off the edge of a cliff, leaving him for dead. But Oliver doesn’t die, and it’s a bit of a tough pill to swallow.

The show reveals that Maseo, one of Oliver’s old friends, finds him and nurses him back to health. However, the extent of Oliver’s injuries should be pretty severe, especially since he fell from such a great height. It would’ve made a lot more sense if it turned out he returned via a Lazarus Pit.

Did you ask yourself these same questions while watching the Arrowverse? What other ones can you think of? Let us know in the comments below!