‘Arrow’ and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Rumored to Be Ending After “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

The future of the Arrowverse on The CW is shaping up to be very exciting, but we’re likely in for a lot of major changes when “Crisis on Infinite Earths” takes over later this year.

A new rumor suggests that two series will likely end after this event, including the flagship show Arrow and the time-traveling teamup show Legends of Tomorrow, according to We Got This Covered.

Both shows have already been renewed for their eighth and fifth seasons respectively, but the new rumor suggests they will end after those seasons. If this is the case, it will likely tie into The CW’s plans for their next crossover event with “Crisis on Infinite Earths” refreshing the landscape of the network’s superhero shows.

While fans would likely be disappointed in Arrow ending, the show will be on its eighth season and will likely live on in syndication and streaming services, given its fast library of episodes as well as the fan acclaim its earned over the years. But 9 years is a lot of time on television, and the cast — especially star Stephen Amell — might be ready to move on.

Amell teased what he saw as the end of his role on the series last year, explaining on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast that there’s only one box left to check on Oliver Queen’s “to do” list.

“The only thing that is left for him to do – and he doesn’t need to die to do this – is he needs to leave a legacy.” Amell said last year. “Because we have all these other shows that exist. So whether Arrow continued on in the absence of Oliver Queen, or someone else took up the mantle of the Green Arrow… I think leaving a legacy is the last box left to tick for the character.”

The previous crossover event “Elseworlds” might have already set up Amell’s exit, as the Green Arrow had to make a deal with the Monitor in order to save Supergirl and the Flash from death. Perhaps the Monitor will come to collect on that price, which could be Oliver Queen’s life.

Arrow Season 7 returns on Monday, March 4th at 8/7 CT, on The CW. Legends of Tomorrow is scheduled to return in April.

