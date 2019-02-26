‘Arrow’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Airing Reruns Tonight

If you’re looking for new DC Comics-inspired television tonight, you might be out of luck.

The CW will be airing reruns of Arrow and Black Lightning tonight, as both shows are currently on a brief hiatus. Both shows will be re-airing their December midseason finales tonight, with Arrow running “Unmasked” and Black Lightning airing “The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thankfully, it won’t be too much longer until both shows make their return, with both shows airing new episodes on Monday, March 4th. And based off of recent clues, both shows will probably bring quite a lot of drama with them. In Arrow‘s case, the most recent episode brought about several big reveals, including the fact that Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) might not be dead in Arrow‘s flash-forwards and that Mia (Katherine McNamara) is the daughter that she’s currently pregnant with in the present day.

“You get to see a lot about why Mia is the way she is and what in her childhood and what events in her life up until this point have happened to form her into this hardened fighter, into this person that doesn’t deal with emotions, doesn’t deal with vulnerability well, and has really guarded herself,” McNamara teased about the upcoming episodes.

Black Lightning will most likely bring about some new revelations as well, as Jennifer (China Anne McClain) begins to lean into her metahuman powers, following the death of Khalil (Jordan Calloway).

“Part of her feels like she should step up, but that’s also why she’s so mad that she has powers.” McClain told reporters during a visit to the show’s set. “‘Cause she’s like, “I shouldn’t feel like this. I shouldn’t feel forced to step up because my sister has fully accepted it…. I shouldn’t feel like this. I’m sixteen.’ But I definitely think that part of her feels that way. She feels the responsibility to step up, put her suit on, and get her butt out there and help. And she will, eventually.”

As mentioned above, Arrow and Black Lightning will return on Monday, May 4th, on The CW.