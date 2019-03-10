Stephen Amell Reacts To ‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin’s Tribute To ‘Arrow’ Ending

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Arrow will wrap up its illustrious television run with a shortened, ten-episode final season. Suffice to say, stars from across the Arrowverse have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on the cancellation, paying tribute to the show that started it all.

The Flash star Grant Gustin posted a particularly poignant tribute to the Stephen Amell-led show, a tribute in which Amell has since responded to. In the comment section of Gustin’s post to Instagram, Amell hinted he was getting emotional while out in public after reading through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s always been clear to me how much it means to Stephen to have the privilege of getting to go on this journey as Oliver Queen,” Gustin said. “And how much care he’s always put towards it. I will never forget ohh soo many memories we shared together during our hundreds, if not thousands of hours of crossover filming.”

Gustin ended his extensive message by calling Amell a legend.

“I’ll never forget binge watching season one and being scared shitless my first day on set, seeing you all in person,” the actor said. “Stephen, you’re a legend. Maybe this means we can hang out more?”

Amell was the one to break the news of the show’s cancellation, sharing a tweet in which he revealed season eight would be the show’s last.

“Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life… but you can’t be a vigilante forever,” Amell tweeted. “Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall. There’s so much to say… for now I just want to say thank you.”

Arrow airs Monday nights beginning at 8/7 p.m. Central on The CW. The Flash airs 8/7 p.m. on Tuesday nights.

What’s been your favorite season of Arrow? Do you think any other shows will end up taking its place in the Arrowverse? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!