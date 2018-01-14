Colton Haynes Returns to ‘Arrow’ in BTS Photo

Last month, Colton Haynes‘ return to Arrow was made official and now, Haynes has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his return to the set of The CW‘s DC superhero show.

In a post to his Instagram account, Haynes shared a couple of pictures of himself with David Ramsey (John Diggle,) Willa Holland (Thea Queen,) Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak,) and Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen,) with everyone looking happy to have the team back together again. You can check out the photos below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Friday’s night shoot with my #Arrow fam…guess who’s back…back again…” Haynes captioned the photos.

Fans of Arrow have long wanted to see Haynes reprise his role as Arsenal on the series. Haynes was one of the first members of Team Arrow, hitting the streets as Arsenal while also dating Thea. The character, and Haynes, departed the show during season 4’s episode “Unchained,” and made a brief cameo during “Invasion!” but has been vocal about being open to returning. Now, fans will get to see that return, which Arrow‘s producers promise will bring closure to an “urgent matter” for Team Arrow.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Colton Haynes will be reprising his role as Roy Harper for a short arc on Arrow this year,” executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Wendi Mericle said in a statement. “Roy is called back to Star City to help resolve an urgent matter with high stakes for the team. His short visit turns into something surprising when he reunites with Thea and sparks a change in both of their lives that will have long-lasting consequences…”

As fans know, there are a few “urgent matters” for Team Arrow this season. Not only are they facing a complex and dangerous villain in Cayden James (Michael Emerson,) but the team itself has fractured, a matter made even more challenging considering that Oliver Queen is facing charges that he is the Green Arrow, charges that could lead to him being imprisoned. As Roy has, in the past, stepped up and put on the Green Arrow costume to protect Oliver from a similar fate, it seems logical that Roy might return to save his friend and mentor yet again.

Haynes will return to Arrow beginning in episode 15 that will likely air in March.

Arrow returns from winter hiatus this week with the midseason premiere “Divided” airing Thursday, January 18 at 9/8c on The CW.