‘Arrow’ Star Colton Haynes Divorce Moving Forward After Failed Reconciliation Attempt

Seven months after the initial filing, Arrow star Colton Haynes divorce from Jeff Leatham appears to be moving forward.

According to E! News, celebrity florist Leatham filed a preliminary declaration of disclosure in the case on December 13th. The filing involves the exchange of financial information, something that is generally required of both divorcing parties in the early stages of proceedings.

Haynes initially filed for divorce back in May after what was then only six months of marriage. At the time, it was reported that Haynes and Leatham’s relationship had been rocky for some time, with reports citing that Haynes had “started to lose himself” during the course of the relationship. The report went on to speculate that the catalyst for the divorce may have been the death of Haynes’ mother. Haynes notably shared an emotional post about his mother encouraging him to follow his dreams on Instagram though that post has since been removed as well.

Despite the filing, though, it appeared that the relationship may have been getting back on track. In October, the pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary with tributes to their relationship on social media. Leatham in particular posted a photo of from their wedding with the caption “I can’t remember what it was like before you, and I don’t even know how we got here but maybe that’s exactly what I needed. Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall.”

While Haynes’ personal life appears to have hit a rough patch, professionally things are going well for the actor. Haynes made his eagerly anticipated return to The CW’s Arrow this fall for the show’s seventh season, reprising his role as Roy Harper/Arsenal with a twist: he’s playing the character some twenty years in the future.

“I got a call from Greg Berlanti, and he said ‘Hey,’” Haynes told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con. “I was shooting [American] Horror Story at the time. And he said ‘If you want to come back, you’re welcome to come back. We have a great idea.’ And it’s the craziest idea. Roy Harper’s coming back in a way that no one is going to understand. It’s amazing, and I was like ‘I can’t wait to be around my friends and my family!’ And so I, of course, jumped at that opportunity.”

Arrow will return with new episodes on January 21st at 8/7c on The CW.