‘Arrow’s Colton Haynes Wants Matt Bomer as Next Superman

Last week as quite the wild ride for fans of DC Films’ Superman. A report on Wednesday morning indicated that Henry Cavill was exiting the iconic role and while there’s been quite a bit of back-and-forth calling the actor’s status into question, the possibility that Superman might be recast has led to all kinds of suggestions as to who might next don the cape.

Among those with their idea of the perfect choice for Superman is Arrow star Colton Haynes. Haynes took to Twitter to make his suggestion, calling for different kind of diversity in the role than might have previously be considered. Check it out below.

Wouldn’t it be really incredible to see an out gay actor cast as Superman? @MattBomer has my vote!❤️ — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) September 14, 2018

“Wouldn’t it be really incredible to see an out gay actor cast as Superman? @MattBomer has my vote!” Haynes wrote, complete with a heart emoji.

Now, it’s very important to note that Haynes didn’t indicate that he wanted to see Superman written as a gay character. His suggestion appears to lean more towards the idea that an openly gay actor — which Bomer is — playing a character that is in many ways the embodiment of “perfect” masculinity is groundbreaking. That said, Bomer’s name is one that has not only come up as a suggestion for Superman before but is one that we even ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely suggested as perfect casting. Bomer does look quite a bit like Cavill, is a solid actor, and his Clark Kent look is spot-on.

All of that said, it might still be a little early to campaign for Bomer or anyone else to take over the Superman role. There has been no official indication or announcement that Cavill’s time as the Man of Steel is over. Warner Bros.’ official statement last week was rather vague about the situation and Cavill’s manager, Dany Garcia, shared a cryptic message on Twitter that many have read as confirmation that Cavill is still Superman.

“Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet,” Garcia wrote. “[Warner Bros. Pictures] has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today.”

Whatever the situation with Cavill and Superman, we have no doubt that people will continue to make their suggestions for who should play Superman. Hopefully, we will get some resolution soon.

