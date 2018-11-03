Batman Confirmed To Not Be In Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Crossover

The latest crossover in the Arrowverse will dive deep into the lore of DC Comics, bringing in many characters we’ve yet to see on the screen. But there’s one popular hero who fans have been clamoring for, but unfortunately won’t be seen on “Elseworlds.”

Arrow producer Marc Guggenheim revealed that despite Batwoman making her big debut during the crossover, her rich cousin will once again sit it out.

Batman won’t be in it. 😢 //t.co/svrsL9lARU — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 2, 2018

Despite Batman not appearing in the Supergirl, Arrow, and The Flash crossover, we will get to see his stomping grounds in Gotham City. The superheroes will take a visit to the famous fictional location, which is likely to prominently feature Ruby Rose’s take on Batwoman.

Fans have constantly asked for Batman to appear in the Arrowverse, but Stephen Amell’s take on the Green Arrow essentially fills that void. Aside from some winks, nods, and cursory mentions, the character has not been revealed to even exist in The CW‘s stable of DC Comics shows.

But the “Elseworlds” crossover appears to be celebrating some classic DC Comics storylines, including one of the most popular event comics in the publisher’s history with Crisis on Infinite Earths. Fans finally got their first look at the Monitor, who will have a major impact on the episodes. That character played a major role in Crisis.

Another Crisis villain will also make an appearance with the Psycho Pirate being confirmed, who has the power to manipulate people’s emotions. Perhaps that’s how they’re able to turn Superman to the dark side.

Recent set photos have shown the Man of Steel wearing a black version of his costume, and one even shows him in battle with the Flash.

“Elseworlds” is shaping up to be the most epic crossover yet, possibly topping last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X.” And Arrow star Stephen Amell agrees.

“The crossover is fucking bananas,” Amell said. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

“‘Crisis on Earth X’, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” Amell continued. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.