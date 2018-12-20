‘Arrow’: David Ramsey Says Diggle’s Doppelganger Would Have a Green Power Ring

Thanks to the multiple worlds of the Arrowverse, the characters of The CW‘s DC Comics-inspired shows all have multiple versions of themselves popping up from time to time. On Arrow specifically, Earth-2’s Laurel Lance has made herself at home on Earth-1 with the villainous Black Siren pretending to be her better self. We haven’t seen doppelgangers for everyone in the Arrowverse yet, though, but Arrow‘s David Ramsey has a specific vision for what his alternate Earth self is doing.

During a panel at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in Nashville this past weekend, Ramsey said that he thinks his doppelganger would have a very specific accessory.

“Well mine would have a power ring,” Ramsey said. “Mine would have a green power ring.”

While there are seven possible Lanterns and associated power batteries in DC Comics’ Emotional Spectrum that an alternative Diggle could be, Ramsey’s insistence on a green power ring would make him a Green Lantern. It’s an idea that Ramsey has floated numerous times, particularly back in December when he was asked about Diggle’s Earth-X counterpart. Back then, the Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Earth-X” had recently aired and revealed the Nazi versions of several of the heroes and while Diggle wasn’t among them, Ramsey thought he would be a Lantern, too.

“I think Diggle’s doppelganger should have a certain power ring,” Ramsey said then. “Just saying. But I have no idea who he’s going to be if we’re going to see him.”

The idea of a Green Lantern popping up on screen in some facet of the DC world — be it small screen or bit screen — is one that many fans have been excited for. While Ryan Reynolds played Green Lantern Hal Jordan in a 2011 film, that movie didn’t go over particularly well. As stands now, the DC Extended Universe is planning a Green Lantern Corps feature film for 2020 and the little known Green Lantern Yalan Gur made a brief appearance in Justice League (during the “history lesson” about Steppenwolf’s first invasion) so it’s not likely Arrowverse fans will see Green Lantern Diggle anytime soon.

That’s something that even Ramsey seems to realize, previously acknowledging that there’s a lot more to Earth-1 Diggle to explore even without a green power ring.

“We’re kind of working on Diggle’s parents,” he said in December. “You know, Diggle was hatched. We haven’t seen Diggle’s parents yet so we’re working on that so, baby steps.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season six finale, “Life Sentence”, airs May 17.