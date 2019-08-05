Arrow: David Ramsey to Direct Episode of Final Season

The end of Arrow is fast approaching and the time to reflect on the show’s run is here for many of the cast and crew. David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle/Spartan, has been there since the beginning and even directed the episode “Past Sins” last season. His directorial experience will continue with an episode this season as well. It was revealed that Ramsey will get another stint in the director’s chair today at the Television Critics Association Press Tour for the show.

When it comes to the Arrowverse, Ramsey has seen and done just about everything imaginable. He’s fought alongside Oliver Queen as Diggle for their entire run together and been a part of the team-up efforts as the extended universe has stretched out over time. Now, he’ll get another chance to share his vision within the world of the show. In the race to the finish for Season 8, all of the cast has been very vocal in their appreciation of fans who have been there since day one.

“It’s bittersweet, right? You do a show and you play a character for this long, and you’ve established these relationships with the actors. That’s the thing you’ll miss the most — going to work and working with these people who you love,” Ramsey told ComicBook.com when we asked about the series’ end. “But also, sitting back and just seeing where the story has gone, and the opportunity for where the story can go in the following ten episodes, is exciting. It’s bitter because you know it’s going to come to an end, but also I think there’s an opportunity to take the gloves off and just kind of tell whatever stories you want to, and just go wherever you want. Where do things go now without Felicity? What happens in the future? What happens with The Monitor? All these stories that we can really tell, and go as big as we want. And this crossover is going to be huge. That type of opportunity to tell some stories, because you only have ten episodes left is exciting.”

The Spartan actor reached out to the show’s community on his personal Twitter account, “What an awesome ride! @arrow fans have been the best any actor could’ve asked for! Thank you for helping me bring John Diggle/Spartan to life!!! Love all of you! Can’t wait for you to see what we have in stock for you. Let’s end on a high, shall we? “

Arrow‘s run has been nothing sort of impressive with the show becoming a staple of The CW’s programming. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end and the showrunners felt like Season 8 would be the natural stopping point. They issued their own thoughts on how things will end and looked back on the universe they helped create.

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind,” producers Beth Schwartz, Greg Berlanti, and Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. “We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

Arrow‘s upcoming season is coming to television screens soon. There’s an epic crossover coming this year with “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” This fall is going to be one to remember for fans of the CW’s DC Comics-inspired shows. Arrow‘s eighth and final season will begin airing this fall on the CW.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.