‘Arrow’: Stephen Amell Confirms David Ramsey Directing Season 7 Episode

Arrow‘s sixth season finale is this week, but fans of The CW’s DC Comics inspired superhero series are already getting teases about the show’s upcoming seventh season from series star Stephen Amell.

Amell, who is appearing at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in Nashville this weekend, has been largely quiet about Arrow on social media lately as filming has been wrapped on the season for a few weeks. But that changed today when he posted that David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle on the series, is directing the eleventh episode of the upcoming seventh season.

So… @david_ramsey is directing 7.11 of our show. That is all. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 13, 2018

If Amell’s tweet is correct the episode will mark Ramsey’s directorial debut and make him the latest Arrowverse start to take a turn behind the camera. The Flash‘s Tom Cavanagh took a turn at directing and episode of that series first in season three’s episode “The Once and Future Flash” and again this season in the episode “Elongated Journey into Night”.

It’s too early to know what the episode will be about, but what fans do know is that there are some big status quo changes coming up on Arrow. Speaking to fans this weekend, Amell revealed that the show’s season finale is “unapologetic”.

“I really hope you dig the finale this week,” Amell said. “I think it’s really cool, I think it’s visually interesting. I think it’s unapologetic, and I think that it leaves everyone with a great deal of certainty of where every character is except you might not like all the places that they are.”

One of the characters who fans might like the fate of this season is Paul Blackthorne’s Quentin Lance. The actor is set to leave the show at the end of the season and photos from the finale have an ominous vibe to them as they show Lance standing off against big bad Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo.) Executive producer Marc Guggenheim has also teased that the season finale will “fundamentally” change the series going forward.

“The show fundamentally changes in the finale and I think you’ll see there’s stuff that we were seeding back in the season premiere that finally comes to fruition here in the season finale, so you’ll see that there was a very specific plan to the entire season,” Guggenheim said. “We always knew that this is where we were headed to. So, hopefully in subtle ways have been teasing this all along without you realizing it. My hope is that people are surprised, but also look back and are like oh, that was kind of the only way that they could have ended the season.”

Whatever changes are in store for season seven, one thing is certain. Fan reply to Amell’s tweet have been overwhelmingly positive with most fans declaring that they’re already looking forward to the episode.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season six finale, “Life Sentence” will air on May 17th.