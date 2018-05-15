‘Arrow’: David Ramsey Wants Diggle’s History to Be Explored on Show

After six seasons of hints, clues, and partial reveals, Arrow star David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle on the veteran CW series, hopes that season 7 will give his character’s family history a closer look.

Appearing at Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in Nashville over the weekend, Ramsey was one of a number of Arrow cast members to appear on a panel discussing the series.

“I think Diggle should have some parents, to find out where Diggle came from,” Ramsey said. “I think we know nearly everyone’s parents…”

Then he got somewhat derailed talking with Katie Cassidy about Black Siren’s Earth-2 parents, and how much or little we know about them.

Diggle’s family has had relatively little story this season, although in recent weeks he left Team Arrow and went to work for ARGUS, the black ops government group his wife runs. That storyline is feeding into the finale, which will see New and Old Team Arrow team up again for the first time in a while with ARGUS backup to try and take down Ricardo Diaz.

ARGUS and Diggle will also play a role in tomorrow’s episode of The Flash, in which The Thinker shapeshifts into Diggle in order to gain access to a secure ARGUS facility.

Ever since Arrow killed off their version of Amanda Waller in season 4, Diggle’s wife Lyla Michaels has been running ARGUS. Until recently, they had not utilized that connection as much as you might think, but part of that may have been just actor availability for Audrey Marie Anderson, who plays Lyla.

“I think not being able to get Audrey was part of it,” Ramsey told ComicBook.com when we recently asked why the organization had not joined the season earlier. “I think it was strategic in bringing in ARGUS in this specific time. ARGUS has always been kind of been working in the background even when we didn’t know it, much like SHIELD is always around in the Marvel universe. So it wasn’t by accident that it came by and leaked part of the scene. They’ll be very involved in wrapping up to our finale and into season seven. We want to make some logical use of ARGUS and also the dynamic that his wife is the director of ARGUS What does that mean? What does that mean to the Team Arrow? How can we utilize her resources? What does that mean to the relationship? So there’s a lot that has to kind of play out in season seven in terms of ARGUS and Diggle’s involvement. Yes, it was planned from the very beginning. “

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following episodes of Supernatural. The season six finale, “Life Sentence,” debuts this week.