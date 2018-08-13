‘Arrow’ DVD Bonus Clip Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Attack on Star City

Warner Bros. Television has provided ComicBook.com with a look at one of the behind-the-scenes special features from the DVD and Blu-ray release of Arrow: The Complete Sixth Season, which will be in stores Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Besides all 23 episodes of Arrow‘s sixth season, the home release will also include all four episodes of the Crisis on Earth-X crossover, which tied in with Supergirl, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

You can check out the official synopsis for the release below:

Following the devastating explosion on Lian Yu, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) returns home to confront a challenge unlike any he’s ever faced: fatherhood. Oliver is determined to embrace this new role while continuing to serve and protect Star City as both Mayor and The Green Arrow. But enemies past and present, including Black Siren (Katie Cassidy), Vigilante (Johann Urb), Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), Cayden James (Michael Emerson) and others, threaten him on all fronts. And bonds within the ranks of Team Arrow—veteran John Diggle (David Ramsey); tech genius Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards); former police captain Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) and brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum), plus newest team members Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez) and metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy)—have become dangerously decayed. The future of Star City is at stake in all 23 of Season Six’s ferociously fast-paced, can’t-miss episodes.

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Arrow: The Complete Sixth Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. In addition to featuring all 23 episodes of season six in high-definition as well as a digital copy of the season, the 4-disc Blu-ray will also include all four of the Crisis on Earth-X crossover episodes, a tremendous value and collectors opportunity.

Arrow stars Stephen Amell (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), David Ramsey (Dexter), Willa Holland (The O.C.), Emily Bett Rickards (Brooklyn), Echo Kellum (Sean Saves The World), Rick Gonzalez (Reaper) and Juliana Harkavy (Dolphin Tale), with Katie Cassidy (A Nightmare on Elm Street) and Paul Blackthorne (The River, The Dresden Files) . Based on the characters from DC, Arrow is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Supergirl, Riverdale, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Marc Guggenheim (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Wendy Mericle (Desperate Housewives) and Sarah Schechter (The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, Black Lightning).

BLU-RAY & DVD FEATURES

The Best of DC TV‘s Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2017

The Split of a Man: Deathstroke

Inside the Crossover: Crisis on Earth-X

Revenge in Ones and Zeros: The Story of Cayden James

Arrow: The Complete Sixth Season will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Aug. 14. If you can’t wait, you can pick it up on VOD now.