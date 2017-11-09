Exclusive: The Team Hunts Vigilante in New ‘Arrow’ Clip

Vigilante is on the loose, and the hunt is on! Members of Oliver Queen’s Arrow team are doing their best to track down the villain in an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode.

In the clip, which you can watch above, Felicity and Curtis are watching footage of Vigilante on their computer monitors, trying to track his movements. The goal of unmasking the villain and exposing his identity is proving more difficult than they thought.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Using the info they have, the two correspondents are trying to guide Diggle and Dinah through a crime scene in the city. Unfortunately, the two are stopped by one of the investigators, and she isn’t one to mess around.

Instead of continuing his search for Vigilante, Diggle now has to spend time answering questions for the police department like, “Why is the Mayor’s head of security hanging out at an active crime scene?”

The search will continue in tonight’s all-new episode of Arrow, “Deathstroke Returns”, wgucg is set to air at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, following a new episode of Supernatural at 8 p.m. ET.