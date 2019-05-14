Arrow Fans React to Felicity’s Final Episode

Tonight was a bittersweet one for fans of The CW‘s Arrow. With “You Have Saved This City” being the Season 7 finale, the show’s major storyline for the year finally reached resolution, but it also saw Emily Bett Rickards exit her role as Felicity Smoak on the popular DC Comics inspired series. With Felicity being not only a beloved character in her own right, but one of the members of the so-called “Original Team Arrow”, fans had a lot to say about the departure.

Possible spoilers for tonight’s Season 7 finale of Arrow, “You Have Saved This City”, below.

Felicity’s departure actually took place split between the present-day timeline and the flash forward timeline. In the present, while Star City was saved the threat to Felicity and the unborn Mia remained real so Oliver and Felicity left town, heading to the cabin seen in flash forwards where they settled into a quiet life until The Monitor came calling to collect on Oliver’s bargain from “Elseworlds”. The Monitor made it clear: when Oliver leaves with him, it will be to never return as he promised to do whatever it takes to save the Multiverse. Felicity says a tearful goodbye to her husband and promises to find him again.

In the future, once the day is saved, Felicity takes Mia and William to Oliver’s grave and tells them that they no longer need her and they probably won’t be in communication again. Felicity then leaves and meets up with The Monitor in the woods who tells her that she can’t come back from where he’s taking her — something that Felicity is fine with The Monitor is taking her to reunite with Oliver somewhere in the Multiverse.

As you can imagine, the ending left many Arrow fans with big feelings that they in turn took to social media to share. As the “Olicity” pairing has had a huge fan following over the years, this definitive ending to their story hit many fans very hard, but not every response was one of sadness. There were some fans pleased with the couple’s implied reunion while even others were simply glad to see Felicity go — not everyone’s a fan, it seems. Want to see how fans reacted to Felicity’s departure? Read on for a selection of the response and be sure to let us know your thoughts below.

A sort of happy ending

Well atlease Felicity got her happy ending, Now she is with Oliver & they are both at peace. We have a future team #Arrow that I would be down for a spin off! Come on @SchwartzApprovd @ARROWwriters @TheCW let’s see Mia & Williams adventures in the future! #FutureTeamArrowSpinoff — DJAlexRyan (#ImpeachTrump) (@djalexryanmusic) May 14, 2019

Destroyed

That finale emotionally destroyed me. I can’t see through my tears. I love Felicity Smoak and #Olicity so much ❤️😭#Arrow — 🌼lynsey🌸 (@lynsneill) May 14, 2019

I’m okay with this.

With Felicity going off into, what?, a parallel universe with The Monitor to be with Oliver, that really might be the last time we see her, and he really might die. And… I’m okay with that. #Olicity #Arrow — Charlynn Rose Seidel (@oy_CharlynnRose) May 14, 2019

A lovely exit

What a lovely ending and exit for Felicity on #Arrow. I can’t wait for the final episodes now. — Jen Connic (@jenconnic) May 14, 2019

Not looking forward to what’s next

Thank u @EmilyBett for 7 wonderful seasons of #FelicitySmoak.👏 The show wouldn’t have been the same w/out you. #Arrow was lucky 2 have u & we were lucky 2 have Felicity/Olicity.😘 Goodbye & good luck!❤ I’m really not looking 4ward 2 #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths now, @StephenAmell!😭 pic.twitter.com/TintiMPDq4 — Abadin Rani (@AbbyRani) May 14, 2019

Beautiful

Thank you for giving Felicity the ending she deserved! That was beautiful! #Arrow — Jennie (@Jennybethxo) May 14, 2019

Well-played

Not even death could stop Felicity from claiming her happiness #Arrow #Dembows pic.twitter.com/0hILaBoxBc — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) May 14, 2019

Truly perfect

the ending was truly perfect. i can confidently move on knowing that oliver and felicity are together again and their children are okay. it’s a relief. — emily. (@miasfelicity) May 14, 2019

Across the multiverse

It just fit now Felicity and Oliver are together forever across the whole multiverse — Ian Mollo (@mollo24) May 14, 2019

But not everyone was sad to see Felicity go…