10 DC Heroes That Could Have Beaten Lex Luthor in Superman

Lex Luthor isn’t Superman’s strongest villain. Darkseid’s Omega Beams allow him to inflict serious pain on the Man of Steel, while Doomsday’s fists are enough to knock the hero down for the count. However, what Lex lacks in strength, he makes up for in intelligence. He spends the entirety of Superman finding different ways to torment his arch-enemy, including having kaiju attack Metropolis and putting the hero in a prison in a pocket universe with a guard that can create kryptonite out of thin air. But Lex saves his best move for last, unleashing a Superman clone and allowing a dimensional rift to tear Metropolis apart.

It takes everything Superman has to defeat Lex, and the villain would have gotten away if Mister Terrific and Krypto hadn’t been around to help. It’s fair to cut the titular hero some slack, though, especially because he’s only a few years into his superhero career. There are some other DC heroes he could learn a thing or two from, as they would’ve made quick work of Lex and his buddies.

1) Batman

Batman is the smartest character in the DC Universe, so there’s not much Lex would be able to do to beat him in a battle of wits. Sending Ultraman after the hero could buy Lex some time, but it’s not going to take long for the Dark Knight to realize that he’s dealing with a Superman clone. Once Ultraman is off the board, Lex won’t be able to hide from Batman’s wrath.

2) Martian Manhunter

Despite having plenty of secrets, Lex has a pretty big inner circle. Martian Manhunter would be able to infiltrate it with ease using his shape-shifting abilities and ensure that everything that could go wrong for Lex does. The hero’s super-strength would also come in handy during a fight with Ultraman and the Engineer.

3) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman doesn’t take crap from anyone, so a small man with an inferiority complex isn’t going to scare her. Once she learns that Lex is putting innocent lives in danger by working with Boravia, she will use her incredible abilities to shut the villain down and ensure he doesn’t hurt anyone else. Ultraman could be a problem for Wonder Woman, but he’s not nearly as smart as his doppelganger, meaning it’s only a matter of time before the brute goes down.

4) Captain Atom

There are very few characters in the DC Universe that can go toe-to-toe with Superman, but Captain Atom has what it takes. He can manipulate nuclear energy, and his skin is incredibly durable. However, Captain Atom may not even need to resort to fighting because his ties to the military would allow him to put in a bad word about Lex with the higher-ups. Without the government’s approval, no one ends up in the pocket universe prison.

5) Hal Jordan

Superman features a Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, who doesn’t like helping others unless it benefits him somehow. Hal Jordan has a much better attitude, and if he goes up against Lex, it’s not going to be a long fight. He would be able to trap Ultraman with ease and contain the rift that’s destroying Metropolis. The only problem Hal Jordan would have is deciding what kind of green cell to throw Lex in.

6) John Stewart

The DC Studios TV show Lanterns will follow a younger John Stewart as Hal takes him under his wing. However, despite being young, there’s no doubt that John could do as good a job as his mentor against Lex. He has a pure heart, which means a lot in the Green Lantern world, and his military training gives him an edge in the fight against Ultraman and the Engineer.

7) Captain Marvel

Billy Batson might be young, but he packs a serious punch when he’s Captain Marvel. The magic that the hero uses can give Superman fits, and the same is sure to apply to Ultraman. Captain Marvel might need some help shutting down the rift because he hasn’t finished grade school yet, but Lex shouldn’t underestimate another bulky hero in a cape.

8) Doctor Fate

Lex messes with power he knows he can’t control when he sets up his pocket universe prison. A lot of DC heroes aren’t going to like that, but Doctor Fate is the most equipped to teach the villain a lesson. There are very few feats that Doctor Fate can’t pull off using the powers given to him by his helmet, and he’s also been known to throw a punch or two if the occasion calls for it.

9) Firestorm

Martin Stein would probably be able to get the better of Lex on his own, but two minds are better than one. When fused with Ronnie Raymond, Stein becomes the powerful Firestorm, who can transmute any object. Lex wouldn’t last long if his Raptors turned into rubber ducks.

10) The Flash

There’s a serious debate about whether Superman is faster than The Flash, but the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s film isn’t known for his speed. If Barry Allen, Wally West, or another Flash shows up in Metropolis, Lex isn’t going to be ready. The Scarlet Speedster can run around the world in the blink of an eye and thwart all of the villain’s plans.

Superman is in theaters now.

