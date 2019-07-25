Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz Shares Heartfelt Thank You to Arrow’s Stephen Amell

Later this year, the comic book TV landscape will be evolving in a pretty major way, when Arrow comes to an end after eight seasons. While that farewell won’t be for quite a while, the stars of one of the show’s spinoffs is already paying tribute in a pretty sweet way. On Thursday, Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz took to Twitter to share a selfie of herself and Arrow‘s Stephen Amell, which was taken at last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con. In the tweet, she essentially chronicles her and Amell’s journey as actors, from Lotz’s time as Arrow‘s Sara Lance and beyond.

From the day we met in a parking lot in Burbank for a chemistry read, to swimming around in a sinking ships, dying, coming back to life, & all the shows he’s helped usher in. Been a while ride & @StephenAmell helped me navagite it. Greatful to have been on this journey with you! pic.twitter.com/O9HWGFd5I9 — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) July 25, 2019

Arrow‘s final season will see Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) living out his final days, as he tries to help The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) stop the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” from destroying the multiverse. With Legends of Tomorrow set to be one of the shows included in that epic battle, fans will surely hope that we get to see Sara and Oliver interact onscreen one last time.

While the decision to end Arrow surprised fans when it was initially announced earlier this year, the cast and crew have expressed an excitement for the final chapter.

“The good news is unlike Game of Thrones or unlike Lost, were not burdened with having to answer a question,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last weekend. “We’re not burdened with ‘who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne?’ or “what was the island?’ so we get to do, I think, a much more character-based ending. So, at the same time, the complication for us is that we also have “Crisis” and I think a lot of the stuff that was always in my head in terms of how to end the show we’re now actually going to end up doing in the crossover instead so it’s like now what does the series finale become? But, you know, we’ve got plans.”

“I’m really excited about it.” Guggenheim continued. “The goal is to make it satisfying for the fans, but the good news for us is we don’t have the challenges that Lost or Game of Thrones had,” he continued. We also don’t have the ratings, so there’s that, too. But I feel the pain of Damon, Benioff, and Weiss. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing to do in a way that satisfies everyone. I also think, because I’ve been thinking how does one end a series, there’s what the initial reaction to something is and then there’s how it stands the test of time and those two things are not always the same.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW. Legends of Tomorrow will return early 2020 on The CW.