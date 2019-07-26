Arrow Producer Teases Epic Sequences in Final Season

Arrow‘s final season is set to hit The CW later this year, and it looks like it’ll be bringing its a-game in quite a few ways. ComicBook.com was on hand for the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where supervising producer and frequent director James Bamford teased what fans can expect with the new batch of episodes. If Bamford’s comments are any indication, it sounds like Season 8 will bring some truly breathtaking moments to the show.

“Last night and Thursday night, every night this week, we’ve shot sequences that we didn’t think we were capable of before,” Bamford revealed. “If they don’t win an Emmy for what we did this week… there’s something wrong. They’re all bringing it. I’ve never been so impressed with the performances we’re getting… during the emotional scenes, period. The size and the scope… is nothing like we’ve done before, and that’s the truth. We’re very, very proud and I can’t wait for you to see [episode] 8.01.”

Given what we already know about the season premiere – namely, that it appears to be an homage to the show’s first season – it’s certainly interesting knowing that some emotional moments are in store.

Arrow‘s final season will see Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) living out his final days, as he tries to help The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) stop the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” from destroying the multiverse.

“The good news is unlike Game of Thrones or unlike Lost, were not burdened with having to answer a question,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last weekend. “We’re not burdened with ‘who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne?’ or “what was the island?’ so we get to do, I think, a much more character-based ending. So, at the same time, the complication for us is that we also have “Crisis” and I think a lot of the stuff that was always in my head in terms of how to end the show we’re now actually going to end up doing in the crossover instead so it’s like now what does the series finale become? But, you know, we’ve got plans.”

“I’m really excited about it.” Guggenheim continued. “The goal is to make it satisfying for the fans, but the good news for us is we don’t have the challenges that Lost or Game of Thrones had,” he continued. We also don’t have the ratings, so there’s that, too. But I feel the pain of Damon, Benioff, and Weiss. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing to do in a way that satisfies everyone. I also think, because I’ve been thinking how does one end a series, there’s what the initial reaction to something is and then there’s how it stands the test of time and those two things are not always the same.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.