Absolute Catwoman Is Getting Six More Issues, and DC Has Big Plans for Selina Kyle in 2027

The Absolute Universe is DC’s biggest success in decades, and that continues well into 2027 as Absolute Catwoman extends her stay from six to twelve issues. After Selina finishes dealing with the battle to find the Yarn, she’s returning to dig into her roots in Gotham City and beyond, with her new story spinning out of the spectacular final page in Absolute Batman #25 and its world-altering plot twist. Writer Che Grayson and artist Bengal are staying on the book to push Selina and her extended cast to the absolute next level, finally digging into the storyline that has been in the works since this book was pitched. Spoilers in case you haven’t read the bombshell Absolute Batman #25 yet! Scroll at your own risk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final page of Batman’s landmark issue revealed that Selina was pregnant, and their child is likely the ultimate goal for the Joker’s vision and obsession with Batman. Selina is going to have to learn to protect herself and her unborn child in all-new ways as her new status quo takes her well into the crazy world of both Absolute Gotham City and the wider, dangerous planet, and the blueprint for what’s about to go down might already be in our grasp.

Catwoman’s Adventure Is Extending Far Past Her Criminal Career

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The plot of Absolute Catwoman so far has seen her retirement cut short when her old partner, Holly, winds up kidnapped by Cassandra Cain and her League of Shadows. It evolves into a race to find the Yarn, the world’s most powerful supercomputer, as Selina reunites with her other old teammates, Helena Bertinelli and Victoria Sage. Everything so far has been framed as the last job Selina pulls before she tries to disappear from the underworld forever, but her past is always dragging her back in. The Yarn’s ability to even rewrite someone’s past is exactly the type of setup for the incredible new future Selina is thrust into.

While the first arc was focused entirely on her past, Selina’s extended series is all about her future. Catwoman is going to have to choose a whole new way to live to adapt to her world, especially given how she’s going to be a mother and have the Joker paint a target on her back. She clearly won’t be out of the game like she intends, and is even likely going to have to give up the Yarn to actually save the life she has instead of creating a whole new one. Given that, in most continuities, Selina and Bruce’s kid is Helena Wayne, there’s also the high likelihood of Bertinelli dying sometime in the final few issues, or doing something heroic enough to endear Selina to naming the child after her. Of course, there’s also the possibility of that happening later in the twelve-issue run, closer to when the baby is born.

Whatever the case for Catwoman’s future, in or out of Gotham, it’ll all be handled by a creative team that cannot get enough of her adventures. Che Grayson has given Selina a distinct and important extended cast that is guaranteed to play a big role in the future, and I would do just about anything to see Cass join the heroic side in this next arc. Of course, Bengal continues to give incredible art that matches Selina perfectly as she twirls around the world, stealing from the best of the best. This team worked closely with Scott Snyder in the first six issues, but they’re striking out on their own for the second arc, and I am definitely excited to see what they do with the toys they’ve set up.

“Working with Scott, Bengal, and the rest of the team has truly been a dream come true, and to know that we get to continue Selina’s story is such an honor,” said Che Grayson. “Where we take Absolute Catwoman next will deepen her ties to Gotham and beyond. Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with us. It’s going to be a wild ride!”

“When I was invited on board for Absolute Catwoman, I immediately felt it was exactly where I belonged,” said Bengal. “Working with Che, Giovanna, Scott & Andrew and being able to bring my humble storytelling to such vibrant, fun, action-packed adventures in the Absolute universe, with a character that’s totally up there with my favorite to draw, has been a dream job. So naturally, I was ecstatic when I heard we’d get to tell you more about Selina next year. I couldn’t be happier!”

Be sure to follow Catwoman’s absolute adventure as it unfolds well into 2027, but before that, definitely check out Absolute Catwoman #4, which hits store shelves on November 4. Grab your copy from your local comic shop!

What do you see Catwoman’s next arc focusing on? It’ll definitely give us a view of her future and a status quo that’ll be sure to shake up the entire Absolute Universe. Let us know what you’re hoping to see in these next six issues in the comments below!