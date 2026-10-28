James Gunn Defends DCU Plan & It’s Good News for the Justice League’s Biggest Characters

Although James Gunn’s DCU now has several major projects under its belt, including Superman in 2025 and both Lanterns and Clayface this year, questions and criticisms of his approach remain; however, Gunn has provided some additional insight and defenses that might mean good news for DC fans (and some of the most popular characters in the franchise). Despite the popularity of several DCU movies and shows, including the Lanterns series and seemingly Clayface as well based on its positive reception thus far, debates remain ongoing and, often, quite heated regarding whether Gunn is really the man for the job. In part, that stems from arguments in favor of the Snyderverse, although that’s not the only counterpoint to Gunn’s DCU.

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Nevertheless, Gunn has consistently defended his choices and the DCU movies and shows that have been released thus far (and, perhaps to a lesser extent, those that are currently in production, including 2027’s Man of Tomorrow and the curious mockumentary series The People v. Gorilla Grodd). Notably, those upcoming projects only feature one truly massive DC name, and that’s Superman, but a new update from Gunn suggests he will soon be joined by what Gunn has called “diamond characters.” Specifically, as shared on Threads by Gunn himself, Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman will all be key characters in the DCU—so now, fans just want clarification on the introduction of the latter two. Here’s what Gunn specifically said, as well as what questions remain in light of these comments.

When Will We Finally See the DCU’s Batman and Wonder Woman?

Taking to his own Threads account this week, Gunn said of the DCU, among other things, “The often cited ‘8 to 10 year roadmap’ originally pitched wasn’t only story points (although that was a part of it), but also the plan for DC as a whole, including focusing on diamond characters (Superman, Batman, WW) as well as smaller characters we could turn into diamonds (Krypto, John Stewart, Peacemaker), how we would foster filmmaker freedom & allow for multiple tones & ratings, the influences of Star Wars & George RR Martin, and so much more.” This response has understandably gotten plenty of attention for myriad reasons, although there seem to be two key questions in particular: When will we see Batman and Wonder Woman in the DCU, and why haven’t they been more central yet if they are “diamonds”?

In terms of the former question, there are some hints regarding when these characters may appear. For Wonder Woman, the pervasive theory continues to be that Adria Arjona is secretly playing her in Man of Tomorrow, but that’s far from confirmed. If anything, it’s just as likely that she’s playing a completely different character, perhaps Maxima, or a no-name, as seems to be the case with Matthew Lillard’s character. Regarding Batman, he is confirmed to be appearing in a standalone movie, reportedly titled The Brave and the Bold, although that doesn’t automatically mean that will be his debut, and there are also uncertainties surrounding when that movie might actually finally be in production—much less hitting theaters.

In fact, that point might address the second question that many DC fans have about these so-called diamond characters, as, at least as far as the DCU’s Batman is concerned, there may be obstacles in the way that are beyond Gunn’s control. Namely, while The Batman: Part II doesn’t necessarily mean Gunn having to put a pause on his Batman plan, that movie’s delays arguably couldn’t have helped matters, and it would make sense if Gunn wanted to hold off until that movie was released (unfortunately, though, that is already pushing things back to 2028). Wonder Woman is a separate question, but if she is introduced in Man of Tomorrow, that’s not an egregiously long time to wait for this character.

When do you want to see Batman and Wonder Woman introduced in the DCU, and who do you hope will be playing them? Share your thoughts in the comments below.