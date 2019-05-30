Stephen Amell Reveals His Favorite Arrow Supporting Character and Villain

Arrow is headed towards its eighth and final season, meaning that fans are looking back on the array of characters who have been introduced on the show. For series star Stephen Amell, two characters, in particular, stand out. During a recent appearance at MCM London Comic Con, Amell was asked which character on the show is his favorite, to which he replied Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell). Amell was then asked which of the show’s villains is his favorite, and his answer was Adrian Chase/Prometheus (Josh Segura).

To an extent, these answers probably aren’t too much of a surprise, as Amell has expressed a love for both of these characters in the past. While Tommy technically never became a member of Team Arrow, he definitely had a significant impact on Oliver’s journey as a hero, even long after his death at the end of Season 1.

“As great as the emotional significance of him dying in the season one finale was, and as much as that impacted and sort of reverberates through the show, I really would’ve loved to see what happened to that character.” Amell said in a 2017 interview. “Because obviously, the lore of Tommy Merlyn is that he becomes Oliver’s greatest nemesis.”

And Prometheus – the district attorney-turned-villain who sought out Oliver for killing his father years ago – also seems to have a special place in Amell’s heart.

“I’m very partial to Josh’s portrayal of Adrian Chase,” Amell said during a convention appearance last year. “I just think that that was a very personal thing and just, you know, Prometheus much like in the way that David Ramsey created Diggle, Josh created Prometheus. A lot of that stuff he had to arc out for himself. I thought that he brought the best out of me and hopefully I brought the best out of him. I just thought that the way that that storyline wrapped up I thought that that made it the best.”

There also is a bit of irony in both Tommy and Prometheus being Amell’s favorite characters, as Tommy was the main fan theory for the villain’s civillian identity at the start of Season 5 (something that was later played off of in the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover).

Arrow will return for an eighth and final season Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.