Stephen Amell Celebrated Christmas Eve by Watching Arrow Series Finale With His Mom

The Arrow finale isn’t set to air for over a month at this point — the final episode of the long-running The CW Arrowverse series will debut on January 28, 2020 — but while fans have to wait, series star Stephen Amell and his mother are getting a look at the ending just in time for Christmas. Amell took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that he and his mother had just watched the series finale.

On Twitter, Amell posted that he watched the finale with his mother in London and that while she’s “not alright”, she is apparently okay — the implication being that the finale is likely an emotional one. Check it out below.

Just watched the Series Finale of Arrow with my Mom in London. Christmas Eve Special. She’s ok. She’s not alright, but she’s ok. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) December 24, 2019

There are only three episodes of Arrow remaining in the final season. On January 14, the series will return with the fourth part of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. That episode may see Amell’s Oliver Queen become the Spectre after an encounter in Purgatory during the third hour of “Crisis”. Then, on January 21, “Green Arrow and the Canaries” will set up the events of a potential Arrow spinoff centered around Oliver’s daughter, Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara). That leads up to “Fadeout” on January 28.

Back in November, executive producer Marc Guggenheim offered fans a tease of what they might expect in the finale, at least in terms of ending dialogue. He took to Twitter to share the last two words of dialogue in the series: “To you.”

You can check out the synopsis for the next upcoming episode of Arrow, “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four” below.

OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS.” EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim.

