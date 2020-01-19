Arrow’s Juliana Harkavy Teases Dinah’s Life in the Green Arrow and the Canaries Future

With Arrow coming to an end, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in the rearview, and the death of Oliver Queen having wide-reaching impact on the entire Arrowverse, the future of Arrow‘s world is set to be very different. While we’ve already seen some glimpses of the future thanks to Arrow’s on-going 2040 flash forward storyline, when we get to the upcoming “Green Arrow and the Canaries” episode next week, we’ll not only be seeing a very different version of that future, but we’ll also get to see some familiar characters in a brand new light, including Juliana Harkavy‘s Dinah Drake. According to Harkavy, that includes a new perspective for Dinah, as well as a chance to dig a bit deeper into her backstory.

In a recent interview with Hypable, Harkavy said that one of the things that she’s most excited about with the Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff is that there’s a lot more to explore with the character as viewers have yet to see much about her past.

“I think what excites me the most is the fact that there’s so much to still explore with her,” Harkavy said. “We don’t really know much of her backstory outside of a past relationship. We don’t know about her family. We don’t know about her interests. We don’t know about what makes her tick, and what makes her a dynamic person and character. So the opportunity to explore all of those things is really, really exciting.”

Part of what will likely be explored a bit is how Oliver’s death impacts Dinah’s worldview and thus her life in the future.

“I think it changes how she views the world,” Harkavy said. “It was Team Arrow, so when Arrow was gone, what does that mean? It means that we have to really find ourselves. We have to find our contribution to the team, find our own version of heroism. Dinah is now pursuing that, and she has Oliver as the flame that’s pushing her journey in her mission. As an actor, it helps me to have that in my mind, and it helps Dinah on her journey, too.”

Harkavy’s Dinah isn’t the only character that will feel the impact of Oliver’s sacrifice and what it means for her future. His daughter, Mia Queen, will particularly have to deal with the legacy Oliver left behind as the Green Arrow, something that is made a bit more complicated with the Mia fans will meet in the upcoming “Green Arrow and the Canaries” episode will have grown up in a much different world thanks to her father’s sacrifice.

“She’s also grown up with this added mantle of being the Green Arrow’s daughter and what all that means given Oliver’s sacrifice,” Mia actress Katherine McNamara recently told TV Guide. “That brings with it a lot of privilege and a lot of opportunity, but also a lot of responsibility. She’s taking that in stride and sort of been raised in that environment. She’s a very smart, cunning, cutting, capable young woman with every opportunity at her fingertips, but there’s no real passion. She doesn’t know what she wants to do with her life. There’s nothing in her life that gives her that spark. And she’s a bit searching in this.”

“Green Arrow and the Canaries”, the backdoor pilot for the spinoff of the same name airs Tuesday, January 21st on The CW.